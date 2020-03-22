The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Virus Relief Bill Would Allow Mnuchin To Hand Out $500 Million 'Slush Fund' To Secret Corporations

The White House on Sunday reportedly refused to back down from its demand that a coronavirus relief package include $500 billion, which would be provided to corporations at the discretion of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. PBS News Hour correspondent Meredith Lee reported on Sunday that the White House was standing firm on the proposal after some Democrats called it a "slush fund." A Democratic source told Igor Bobic that the bill would permit the Treasury secretary to withhold the names of corporate recipients for up to six months. "Millions may now lose their jobs," Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote on Twitter. "And Trump wants our response to be a half-trillion dollar slush fund to boost favored companies and corporate executives – while they continue to pull down huge paychecks and fire their workers." Read some of the tweets below. From a senior WH official on phase 3 stimulus plan:-WH *is not* willing to reduce amt of $ for corporate loans (up to$500B in current bill, Dems have criticized as "corporate slush fund") -working w/ Senate Dems to "refine ideas,"push ahead w/ McConnell's bill for 3pm cloture — Meredith Lee (@meredithllee) March 22, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/virus-relief-bill-would-allow-mnuchin-hand

