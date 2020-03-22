President Hillary Would Have Done A Better Job -- If She'd Been Allowed

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 13:00 Hits: 3

It's been obvious for a while that we've been failed by the federal government, and by the president of the United States in particular, but now The Washington Post has proof. U.S. intelligence agencies were issuing ominous, classified warnings in January and February about the global danger posed by the coronavirus while President Trump and lawmakers played down the threat and failed to take action that might have slowed the spread of the pathogen, according to U.S. officials familiar with spy agency reporting. ... despite that constant flow of reporting, Trump continued publicly and privately to play down the threat the virus posed to Americans. Lawmakers, too, did not grapple with the virus in earnest until this month.... Intelligence agencies “have been warning on this since January,” said a U.S. official who had access to intelligence reporting that was disseminated to members of Congress and their staffs as well as to officials in the Trump administration.... “Donald Trump may not have been expecting this, but a lot of other people in the government were — they just couldn’t get him to do anything about it,” this official said. “The system was blinking red.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/president-hillary-would-have-done-better