Florida County Official Suggests Using A Blow Dryer Up Your Nose To Kill Coronavirus

The ignorance and sheer stupidity of Florida's elected officials never ceases to amaze. That this public official got his amazing cure from watching One America News Network (OANN) (basically the trailer park version of Fox News) should come as no surprise. Source: Florida Politics An Okeechobee County Commissioner offered some controversial and now-debunked advice to people worried about contracting the novel coronavirus: Kill it with a blow dryer. Commissioner Bryant Culpepper explained the junk remedy he learned from the One America News Network claiming the coronavirus cannot live at temperatures greater than 136 degrees. “I said how would you get the temperature up to 136 degrees? The answer was you use a blow dryer. You hold a blow dryer up to your face and you inhale through your nose and it kills all the viruses in your nose,” Bryant said during a March 20 meeting of the Okeechobee County Commissioners, according to Lake Okeechobee News. To be clear, health officials do not support this preventative method. Worse, they caution applying heat from a blow dryer to the face could cause skin, eye, nose and mouth irritation.

