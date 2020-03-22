The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pence And Wife Test Negative For Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen tested negative for COVID-19, according to Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller in a Saturday night tweet.

Pence previously announced that he and his wife would be tested later in the afternoon during a White House press briefing Saturday.

The Pences’ negative test results come on the heels of one of the VP’s staffers testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Pence denied that neither he nor President Trump had direct contact with the staffer, saying during the White House press briefing Saturday that the White House physician advised him that he “has no reason to believe I have been exposed.”

Pence chief of staff Marc Short confirmed that the staffer had last been in the office on Monday.

