Pence And Wife Test Negative For Coronavirus

Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen tested negative for COVID-19, according to Pence’s press secretary Katie Miller in a Saturday night tweet.

Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence. — Katie Miller (@VPPressSec) March 22, 2020

Pence previously announced that he and his wife would be tested later in the afternoon during a White House press briefing Saturday.

The Pences’ negative test results come on the heels of one of the VP’s staffers testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Pence denied that neither he nor President Trump had direct contact with the staffer, saying during the White House press briefing Saturday that the White House physician advised him that he “has no reason to believe I have been exposed.”

Pence chief of staff Marc Short confirmed that the staffer had last been in the office on Monday.

