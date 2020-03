Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020 14:26 Hits: 8

Consider the experiences of "wartime presidents" since FDR, including Harry Truman, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon and both Presidents Bush, before deciding you want to be a wartime president.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/22/819672681/trump-tries-on-the-mantle-of-wartime-president?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics