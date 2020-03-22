The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

During WH Pandemic Briefing, VP And Fake Pastor Pence Reminds Us To Give Our Money To Churches

Vice President Mike Pence clearly wants to be a part time Church Pastor, because he was doing his best Joel Osteen impression while giving a nationwide update on the COVID-19 task force from the White House. He erased the line between Church and State and directed people to "continue to go out and donate to your church." WHAT? WHAT THE?? Here is the full quote: “The President and I promised we’d remind people that on the weekends even though you are not in those pews, it’s still a good idea to, if you can, to go ahead and make that donation, because all the ministries are continuing to play a vital role in our communities." "Pews" is a pretty clear reference to the Christian faith, as synagogues and mosques do not have pews. And Trump and Pence have a lot of religious "leaders" as friends. Ok, in fairness, they are really grifters — Robert Jeffress, Paula White, etc. Twitter users lashed out in disgust: Separation of church and state is still “a thing.” Your call for tithing during that presser was inappropriate. Encourage donations to blood banks, suggest people sew and donate masks, but not $ to churches while performing official VP duties. — Kathleen Gillis (@gilkatgil) March 21, 2020

