Yale Researcher: ‘Republican Presidencies Increase Violent Death’

Yale psychiatrist and violence expert Bandy Lee revealed on Sunday a study which found that violent deaths tend to increase when Republicans control the White House. Lee tweeted about the study on Sunday after a follower noted that a Democratic president would have handled the coronavirus threat much differently than the current Republican president. "I did a study that showed consistently, over 110 years, Republican presidencies increase violent death rates, while Democratic presidencies decrease them," Lee explained. "Same with economic variables. Ordinarily, we would label one disease and the other health." "You do not ordinarily think of the difference of party as a difference of death versus life, and yet here it is," she added. "Controlling for all other variables, the party difference was decisive." Lee also shared some data from the study showing how violent deaths increase during Republican presidencies. Although the research covers a period between 1900 and 2010, Lee seemed to connect the historic data with President Donald Trump's current handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the entire study here and view Lee's tweets below.

