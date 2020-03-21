Rachel Maddow Warns Networks Of The Dangers Of Airing Trump Pressers Live

Articles

Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020

It's nice to be in good company. Yesterday, our own Karoli Kuns called for the cables and networks to stop airing Trump's press conferences live, because they are, as she noted, "nothing more than a Trump re-election rally. It is not meant to convey information; it's meant to get him re-elected." They are "disinformation streams." She cited Jay Rosen in her piece. Rosen is doing just that, because, he writes, Trump "is not obliged to answer our questions. But neither are we obligated to assist him in misinforming the American people about the spread of the virus, and what is actually being done by his government." Elie Mystal had his own call to shut Trump down at The Nation yesterday, challenging the media to stop disseminating Trump's hate and repeating his racism and calling it "news." Well, last night, Rachel Maddow spelled it out as plainly as possible, not that the people in charge are listening, but this is for sure a "Great Minds Think Alike" moment. In this segment, Maddow cites the myriad unconscionable lies about the COVID-19 outbreak Trump spews at these pressers — which he has daily, now, since he can no longer hold his Nuremberg rallies. The list is staggering:

