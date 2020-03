Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020

Pettypiece appeared on MSNBC today to discuss the huge disconnect between Trump’s COVID-19 claims and reality. She provided a list of Trump falsehoods that would be damning under any circumstances, but which should ignite calls for resignation during a public health and economic crisis:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/nbc-reporter-thinks-trump-has-coronavirus