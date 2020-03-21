Wapo Photographer Catches Trump's Notes: 'Chinese Virus' Penned In

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 21 March 2020

President Donald Trump's use of the racist term "Chinese virus" when describing the global coronavirus outbreak is apparently counter to how his aides are presenting information to him to read to the public according to a photo taken Thursday by Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford. "When someone you know dies of this thing, you can find solace in the fact that when the president was supposed to be leading the nation through this pandemic, he was busy making hand edits to speeches so that the Chinese would be adequately scapegoated," tweeted political journalist Brian Tyler Cohen. Close up of President @realDonaldTrump notes is seen where he crossed out "Corona" and replaced it with "Chinese" Virus as he speaks with his coronavirus task force today at the White House. #trump #trumpnotes pic.twitter.com/kVw9yrPPeJ — Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) March 19, 2020

