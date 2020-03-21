Fox 'News' Anchors Weirdly Enamored Of Bipartisanship Since COVID-19

Articles

Like a newborn baby who has found their hands, Fox "News" anchors seem to have found a fascination and admiration with the concept of bipartisanship and its benefits. Pete Hegseth, Jedediah Bila, and Todd Piro were discussing the bills in Congress meant to bring relief to the nation suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and they had nothing but praise for, at least, the mood they perceived on Capitol Hill. HEGSETH: Speaking of something you can't really figure out later, these bills on Capitol Hill that are moving forward, that are supposed to give stimulus to people who are hurting right now, well, the Senate negotiators, they are going to meet again today after working through the night, as they should, but missing the deadline they were supposed to reach for a coronavirus stimulus bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell believes the vote will be tomorrow guys. What do you make of how Capitol Hill handling this right now? BILA: Yeah, I mean, they need to come together. Actually, the president was talking about that, about how this isn't a time to be Republican or Democrat. This is a time to come together and defeat a common enemy. Let's take a listen to what he had to say and then we can talk about it. [short Trump video montage played]

