Joe Biden Trashes Donald Trump's Inept And Pathetic Coronavirus Response

Saturday, 21 March 2020

Joe Biden, the probable Democratic nominee for President, had strong words for Donald Trump regarding his administration's epic failure at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did Biden slam Trump for his lack of preparation and denial of the coming pandemic when he was initially notified about back in February, but he had harsh words regarding Trump's complete failure to address it even now. Biden accused Trump of being “behind the curve through his whole response.” This is probably largely due to Trump's two-pronged failure: refusal to acknowledge that this was not a "hoax," and his desperate attempt to keep the lies going, facts be damned, in an effort to win re-election in November. Both have failed. Biden made these comments on a conference call with reporters. He explained how Trump has continued to lie to the public, has been knowingly putting out "misinformation," and not shown even a modicum of empathy regarding what Americans are dealing with. Biden was blunt: “Step up and do your job, Mr. President." But can Trump actually do his job? Probably not. He has shown that he is a failure on a worldwide scale, to a level and depth that will surely lead to significantly more deaths than if he had taken decisive steps back on February 5, when intelligence agencies rang the alarm. Biden went on:

