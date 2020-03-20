The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Yes, Sean Hannity, You Did Call Coronavirus A ‘Hoax’ And Here’s The Proof

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Now that Sean Hannity has done an about-face on the coronavirus pandemic, he is claiming he always took the COVID-19 outbreak seriously and never called it a hoax. Unfortunately for him, there’s video proof otherwise. Vox’s Aaron Rupar tweeted out the video below of the two Hannitys: First, we have Hannity #1 in a phone interview with Rep. Doug Collins on March 9: "I think we’ve got to be very real with the American people. I don’t like how we are scaring people. Unnecessarily. And that is that unless you have an immune system that’s compromised and you are older and you have other underlying health issues, you are not going to die, 99%, from this virus, correct?” Collins (Trump-GA) is not a physician but he validated Hannity’s cavalier attitude. “That’s correct, Sean,” he said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/yes-sean-hannity-you-did-call-coronavirus

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version