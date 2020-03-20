Yes, Sean Hannity, You Did Call Coronavirus A ‘Hoax’ And Here’s The Proof

Articles

Now that Sean Hannity has done an about-face on the coronavirus pandemic, he is claiming he always took the COVID-19 outbreak seriously and never called it a hoax. Unfortunately for him, there’s video proof otherwise. Vox’s Aaron Rupar tweeted out the video below of the two Hannitys: First, we have Hannity #1 in a phone interview with Rep. Doug Collins on March 9: "I think we’ve got to be very real with the American people. I don’t like how we are scaring people. Unnecessarily. And that is that unless you have an immune system that’s compromised and you are older and you have other underlying health issues, you are not going to die, 99%, from this virus, correct?” Collins (Trump-GA) is not a physician but he validated Hannity’s cavalier attitude. “That’s correct, Sean,” he said.

