Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 22:26 Hits: 0

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s hard to remember that the U.S. is in the middle of an election year. But despite all the social distancing, VOA’s Kane Farabaugh set out with his family for a very special trip to the polls.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/reporters-notebook-voting-us-primary-under-covid-19-emergency-4227886