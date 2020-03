Articles

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will move to set up a forthcoming third coronavirus package on Friday.The move is largely a time-saving measure that would help keep the chamber on schedule to vote on a mammoth stimulus deal, if one is...

