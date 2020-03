Articles

Friday, 20 March 2020

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) warned on Friday that the federal government would need to spend significantly more than $1 trillion as it tries to keep businesses afloat during the economic and social upheaval sparked by the coronavirus...

