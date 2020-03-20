Report: Senators Made Massive Stock Dumps After Coronavirus Briefing

Articles

ProPublica is reporting that some senators sold off significant amounts in stock weeks before coronavirus caused Wall Street to tank, Willie Geist said this morning. "According to ProPublica, senator and committee chairman Richard Burr sold off $628,000 and $1.7 million of his holdings on February 13," Geist said. "The report points out that as the head of the intel committee, Burr, of course, has access to the government's most highly classified information about threats to American security. His committee received daily coronavirus briefings around the time of the sale. NPR is reporting on February 27, Burr raised alarms about coronavirus while speaking to a group of constituents." BURR: There's one thing that I can tell you about this, it is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history. It's probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic. "An aide to Senator Burr tells NBC News the stock sales were made several weeks before the U.S. and financial markets showed signs of volatility due to the growing coronavirus outbreak. The Daily Beast also reporting that Georgia senator Kelly Loeffler dumped off millions following a briefing on the coronavirus. She reported the first stock jointly owned by her and her husband on January 24, the very same day the Senate Health Committee held a briefing for Senate officials, including Dr. Fauci.

