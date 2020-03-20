The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Napping At Briefing Is Why 'Sleepy' Is Trending On Twitter

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

The so-called president appeared to doze off during a COVID-19 briefing. Arms crossed, swiveling his chair as if bored. He'd better not say "Sleepy Joe" ever again, except of course he will. And now The New York Times has an explanation for why he's so tired. Years of effort which ensured we would NOT be prepared for this pandemic: Our leaders were warned & never gave pandemic preparedness “sufficient attention at the highest level of the executive branch or from Congress, leaving the nation with funding shortfalls, equipment shortages & disorganization” across govt.” #Covid_19 https://t.co/CXDcKxuzOn — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 20, 2020 The Grover Norquist/ Newt Gingrich / Steve Bannon "drown government in the bathtub" revolution is reaching its logical conclusion. Congratulations, Republicans!

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trump-napping-briefing-why-sleepy-trending

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version