Trump Napping At Briefing Is Why 'Sleepy' Is Trending On Twitter

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 13:46 Hits: 7

The so-called president appeared to doze off during a COVID-19 briefing. Arms crossed, swiveling his chair as if bored. He'd better not say "Sleepy Joe" ever again, except of course he will. And now The New York Times has an explanation for why he's so tired. Years of effort which ensured we would NOT be prepared for this pandemic: Our leaders were warned & never gave pandemic preparedness “sufficient attention at the highest level of the executive branch or from Congress, leaving the nation with funding shortfalls, equipment shortages & disorganization” across govt.” #Covid_19 https://t.co/CXDcKxuzOn — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 20, 2020 The Grover Norquist/ Newt Gingrich / Steve Bannon "drown government in the bathtub" revolution is reaching its logical conclusion. Congratulations, Republicans!

