Hospital Chain Begging For Volunteers To Sew Surgical Masks At Home

Friday, 20 March 2020

Willie Geist was steamed. He said he's "getting frantic texts from doctors saying we're down to our last mask, or we're already out of masks. It is not just for the places taking coronavirus patients. It is for other hospitals who are being asked to give some of their masks to these critical centers, places like cancer hospitals here in New York City that are out of masks or have a week's supply left. They have to get out and move quickly. "A group of hospitals in Indiana is getting ahead of the mask shortage by asking the public to sew masks for the hospital. The Deaconess Health System released this video, showing the public how to sew a face mask, along with a .pdf of the pattern to follow. A spokesperson for the hospital group says the instructions meet CDC protocols, and that the homemade masks will be sterilized.

