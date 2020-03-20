The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Wall Street Journal Types Wonder Aloud If Nation's Health Is 'Worth' The Economic Hit

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Leave it to The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board to "just ask the question" about putting the health, lives, and safety of Americans ahead of "the economy." As if. Note that none of the editorial writers DARED to put their actual name to this. Rethinking the Coronavirus Shutdown: Money is Worth More than Your Lives pic.twitter.com/P8rlpeLl8v — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 20, 2020 Wall Street Journal types want us to reconsider COVID: what about their money? Stephen Moore appeared on The Laura Ingraham Show Thursday to agree; transcript via Media Matters:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/wall-street-journal-types-wonder-aloud-if

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version