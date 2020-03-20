Kelly Loeffler Blames 'Third-Party' Advisors For Well-Timed Stock Dump

Articles

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) defended her stock dump and new purchases after she was briefed on the seriousness of the coronavirus, blaming her third-party advisors which she claimed she had no knowledge of. On January 24th, she tweeted this: Appreciate today’s briefing from the President’s top health officials on the novel coronavirus outbreak. These men and women are working around the clock to keep our country safe and healthy. #gapol https://t.co/5866TrrEFc — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) January 25, 2020 The Georgia senator, whose husband is the CEO of the company that owns the New York Stock Exchange joined Fox News' America's Newsroom earlier this morning. Co-host Ed Henry asked her about the stock transactions. “Senator, you thought the government was prepared," said Henry. "Yet shortly after that tweet that I just noted, you sold over $1 million in stocks in your own personal portfolio before the market went down. Were you trading on inside information about what was coming?” Ed needed to ask the question, but she was never going to admit to a federal crime on Fox News. “I've seen some of the stories and it’s absolutely false, and it could not be true,” Loeffler insisted.

