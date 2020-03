Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 21:47 Hits: 0

A Senate GOP proposal for the third coronavirus package would provide $1,200 to Americans who make up to $75,000. The provision is included in a nearly 250-page bill unveiled by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday.&...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/488533-gop-plan-provides-1200-in-cash-assistance-amid-coronavirus