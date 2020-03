Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 02:43 Hits: 2

"There is a health risk of having all of us in the Capitol at the same time," said one congressman. Electronic communications have improved since remote voting was considered in the early 1990s.

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/03/19/818746483/in-the-shadow-of-coronavirus-members-of-congress-revisit-remote-voting?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics