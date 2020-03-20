The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump’s FCC Scrambles To Get ISPs To Follow Consumer Protections That Net Neutrality Stipulated

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

The FCC, under Trump’s pick Ajit Pai, has done away with net neutrality protections in part by arguing that the internet is not a utility in the same way as telephones. While this argument has been disingenuous from the beginning, its limitations, as with anything, are now being tested by the current COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Ajit Pai, having de-fanged his agency’s ability to regulate the telecommunications industry, is now trying really hard to get that same industry to offer some basic consumer protections. On March 13, FCC chairman Ajit Pai released the Keep Americans Connected Pledge. The pledge, according to Pai, was signed by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) across the board and promises that all these telecoms:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trump-s-fcc-scrambles-get-isps-follow

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version