Trump’s FCC Scrambles To Get ISPs To Follow Consumer Protections That Net Neutrality Stipulated

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 12:17 Hits: 6

The FCC, under Trump’s pick Ajit Pai, has done away with net neutrality protections in part by arguing that the internet is not a utility in the same way as telephones. While this argument has been disingenuous from the beginning, its limitations, as with anything, are now being tested by the current COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, Ajit Pai, having de-fanged his agency’s ability to regulate the telecommunications industry, is now trying really hard to get that same industry to offer some basic consumer protections. On March 13, FCC chairman Ajit Pai released the Keep Americans Connected Pledge. The pledge, according to Pai, was signed by Internet Service Providers (ISPs) across the board and promises that all these telecoms:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trump-s-fcc-scrambles-get-isps-follow