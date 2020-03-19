Dissenter Weekly: Whistleblowing During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Articles

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” we discuss whistleblower stories related to the spread of COVID-19 or the coronavirus.

Homeless shelters in places like Orange County, California are in disrepair. That will likely lead to more widespread infections.

There is a fear that contracting the virus may mean losing shelter. One homeless man, who spoke anonymously to The Guardian, shared, “If I start coughing, they may throw me out and I will have no place to go.”

Later in the episode, Gosztola highlights a call by the National Whistleblower Center that urges President Donald Trump’s Justice Department to set up a task force to investigate fraud related to coronavirus assistance programs.

The show also covers two stories unrelated to the coronavirus that involve war crimes committed by Australian Special Forces an an appeal against Arkansas’ ag-gag law.

This week’s stories:

Homeless Residents Blow Whistle On Inhumane Conditions That Will Spread Coronavirus



Justice Department Urged To Setup A Coronavirus False Claims Task Force

Chinese Investigators Recommend Punishment For Officials Who Retaliated Against Coronavirus Whistleblower



Groups Appeal Ag-Gag Law In Arkansas That Silences Whistleblowers Who Expose Factory Farm Abuses



Australian Special Forces Whistleblower Reveals Murders Of Afghans In The War



Doctors Demand Release Of Assange As Belmarsh Becomes ‘Breeding Ground’ For Coronavirus



Network Of Supporters Helps Chelsea Manning Raise Funds To Pay Cruel Fine



***

Julian Assange has been in jail for over 325 days, since he was expelled from the Ecuador embassy in London.



