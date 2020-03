Articles

The U.S. presidential race is laser focused on the last two viable Democrats competing for their party’s nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in November. But what about the candidates who dropped out? VOA’s Carolyn Presutti found some die-hard supporters who refuse to give up on – or stop campaigning for – losing candidates.

