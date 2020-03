Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 22:59 Hits: 2

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, sold a high volume of personal stocks the week before the stock market began its steep dive due to fears of coronavirus, ProPublica reports.According to the investigative...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/488545-burr-sold-off-significant-amount-of-stock-a-week-before-market-crash-started