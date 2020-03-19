Trump Ducks Important Question, Instead Whining That NBC News Called Him A Racist

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 23:02 Hits: 6

Trump took the lead in another campaign re-election speech/coronavirus press conference, making a fool of himself after he was confronted by MSNBC's Kristen Welker for not being prepared enough to have ramped up testing kits for Americans. United States has been woeful in churning out COVID-19 tests to give to Americans that might be infected to help curtail the spread of the virus. The United States has virtually no test kits being distributed, kits which would go a long way in containing the spread of the deadly virus. Since early January, Trump consistently described the coronavirus threat as a Democratic hoax led by the media that was trying to impeach him yet again. All his Fox News minions followed suit and stuck to the script. Two months later he's telling people that he knew the virus was a pandemic before anybody else and that he was totally prepared. Kristen Welker started off with a simple question which Trump used to attack China and when she tried to follow up he cut her off. "It could have been stopped in its tracks, " he said. "Unfortunately they didn’t decide to make it public and the whole world is suffering because of it.” And then she took out the sledgehammer. “You did say a few days ago though you did have a sense that this was a pandemic that was coming so why was the United States not prepared with more testing and supplies?” she asked.

