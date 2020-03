Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 12:16 Hits: 2

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer about federal aid to address the coronavirus' economic impact. The Senate is working on another measure that could total $1 trillion.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/19/818228010/washington-lawmakers-try-to-sort-out-coronavirus-economics?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics