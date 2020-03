Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 13:26 Hits: 2

President Trump spoke about the effort during a briefing at the White House. He also expressed interest in the government possibly taking an equity stake in companies as part of a big stimulus.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/19/817971577/trump-governors-to-discuss-coronavirus-strategy-as-fema-takes-bigger-role?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics