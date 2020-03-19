This Video Perfectly Captures Fox’s Dangerous Coronavirus Propaganda

Articles

The Washington Post has put together the perfect video to show how Fox News hosts have spread dangerous misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, in order to weaponize it, and how those very same people are suddenly singing a vastly different tune, right in synch with Donald Trump. In the video, some of Trump’s favorite Fox hosts and “Medical A-Team” member Dr. Marc Siegel are all seen downplaying the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, just as Trump previously has. Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, Ainsley Earhardt, Jeanine Pirro and, of course, Trish Regan, each suggest that the virus is no more serious than the flu (despite experts saying otherwise) just days before completely reversing course and calling the contagion a serious health crisis.

