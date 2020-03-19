The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump's Massive Screwups And Years Of GOP Austerity Put The Nation At Risk

"We told you so" doesn't have quite the same sense of satisfaction these days: pic.twitter.com/LtXbW5Mb4u — WaterBluSky (@MsMariaT) March 19, 2020 The U.S. and South Korea both confirmed their first cases of coronavirus on January 20.As of yesterday, South Korea had tested 274,000 people. The U.S. had only tested 25,000. Trump's failure to provide widespread COVID-19 testing is costing American lives. pic.twitter.com/3XhY3OvUsJ — CAP Action (@CAPAction) March 19, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trumps-massive-screwups-and-years-gop

