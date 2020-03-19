Two Congressmen Announce They Have COVID-19

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 15:27 Hits: 7

Proving COVID-19 is nonpartisan, Florida Republican Jose Diaz-Balart and Utah Democrat Ben McAdams have both tested positive for the coronavirus. Both lawmakers announced their infection and quarantine on Tuesday night. Both were voting in Congress on Friday the 13th when they voted for the stimulus bill the Senate passed on Tuesday. Politico reports: Diaz-Balart, 58, said he began to develop symptoms on Saturday, just hours after he left the House floor for a vote on a coronavirus response bill. More than 400 members of Congress also voted during the early-Saturday session. Diaz-Balart’s statement indicates he decided to “self-quarantine in Washington D.C.” after the vote. His statement doesn’t indicate why he believed he needed to self-quarantine before developing symptoms or whether he informed staff or other members of Congress that he might have exposed them to the illness. [...] McAdams, 45, also said his symptoms began mildly on Saturday night, after he had returned to Utah. He immediately began self-quarantining on the advice of his doctor. “My symptoms got worse and I developed a fever, a dry cough and labored breathing and I remained self-quarantined,“ McAdams said in a statement. “On Tuesday, my doctor instructed me to get tested for COVID-19 and following his referral, I went to the local testing clinic for the test. Today I learned that I tested positive.“

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/two-congressmen-announce-they-have-covid