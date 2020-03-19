Secret Recording Exposes Senate Intelligence Chairman Knew The Severity Of COVID-19 Weeks Ago And Remained Silent

Articles

Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020

It's time for another House investigation. NPR obtained a secret recording from a luncheon that the chairman of the Senate intelligence committee Sen. Richard Burr attended. On February 27 as Trump was lying to the American people about the coronavirus, NPR reports that Burr issued dire warnings to these very wealthy attendees. "There's one thing that I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history," he said, according to a secret recording of the remarks obtained by NPR. "It is probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic." Yet publicly Sen. Burr remained much more muted. Was this at the behest of Donald Trump? If not then Sen. Burr should be held accountable for not publicly forcing the White House to take aggressive action immediately if he considered it is destructive as the 1980 teen Spanish flu. It was a high dollar event in North Carolina and his warnings came two weeks before Trump ordered the European travel ban. This is outrageous. Reporter Tim mack covered the story on NPR's Morning Edition.

