Jared Kushner's COVID-19 Shadow Task Force Creating Chaos At White House

Thursday, 19 March 2020

As if the federal government doesn't have enough confusion and stagnation because of Trump's lazy and catastrophic reaction to the coronavirus, now he's added a COVID-19 shadow task force with his idiot son-in-law in charge. Jared Kushner has been dropped into the middle this monumental task of protecting Americans from the coronavirus. What could possibly go wrong? He's failed at most everything else. He's using his 'government allies' and private industry folks to work alongside VP Mike Pence's task force. You you kidding me? Why isn't one person -- Mike Pence, I know I know, but still -- leading every aspect of our response to this pandemic since he was put in charge? With yet another layer of Trump sycophants and know-nothings in the mix, guess what's happening? The Washington Post reports, "Kushner’s team is causing confusion among many officials involved in the response, who say they are unsure who is in charge given Kushner’s dual role as senior adviser and Trump family member. Some have privately dubbed his team a “shadow task force” whose requests they interpret as orders they must balance with regular response efforts"

