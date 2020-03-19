Gee, If Only We Had COVID-19 Tests, Part Infinity

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 17:08 Hits: 8

In Episode #8,251 of "Please Explain Why We Refused Tests From The WHO, Again?" we have Rachel Maddow shining a bright light on two very helpful explainers of the importance of mass testing. It should silence those who consider calls for quarantines and shelter-in-place orders overreactions, but it won't. The first comes from Mark Lipsitch, who runs the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at Harvard University. He talks about the relationship between the number of new cases and the demand for ICU beds that occurs three weeks later. MADDOW: He said today, very simply, in a way that I think is actually memorable, and therefore really useful for all of us, he said, quote, intensive care demand lags new infections by about three weeks because it takes that long for a newly-infected person to get critically ill. And again, not everybody who gets infected will become critically ill, but the people who need critical care will start showing up at ICUs about three weeks after they became infected. [...]

