OPM Director Resigns After White House Hires ANOTHER College Student For Sensitive Post

Trump just hired yet another almost-college graduate to fill a high-level White House position with access to extremely sensitive information, and the power to influence hiring and firing, and the Director of the Office of Personnel Management has had it. Dale Cabaniss — who has only held the job of OPM director since September 2019 — resigned on Tuesday, effective immediately, over treatment by Trump's director of the Presidential Personnel Office, John McEntee. McEntee is all of 29 years old, and his raison d'etre seems to be to make certain all WH employees are sufficiently loyal and subservient to Hair Fuhrer, and willing to sing his praises to the heavens. Prince Edward is not the only one who likes them young, apparently, though, since McEntee has hired three — THREE — more bucks who have not even yet graduated from college. According to Politico:

