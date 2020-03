Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 23:47 Hits: 8

Vought's values stand in sharp contrast to Trump's "go big" approach in devising the White House's coronavirus stimulus, expected to be a $1 trillion emergency package.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/18/818016680/trump-picks-budget-hawk-russ-vought-as-omb-director-as-coronavirus-crashes-econo?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics