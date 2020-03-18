Fox News Medical 'Expert': 2009 Was 'A Bailout', Trump's Stimulus Is 'A Rescue'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 22:24 Hits: 8

A little history... During George Bush's presidency, the world had a total global financial collapse that turned world economies into rubble and led to millions upon millions of people losing their jobs and their homes because of it. As Obama was being elected, the U.S. was losing over 600,000 jobs a month. After he won, the Democratic-led Congress took up the task of a massive stimulus package that would help the US worker, create jobs and rescue the financial institutions and the Recovery Act, passed in February 2009. It was a Keynesian inspired project and Republicans in Congress and conservatives on television like Fox News attack and criticized the government for intervening, trying to save jobs and the economy by declaring the free markets should decide who lives and dies in this type of environment. Because of Republicans and some other factors, the stimulus should have been far greater as Paul Krugman wrote and told us many times. It also spurred on (along with Obama's election) the bigoted tea party movement, which was funded by the Koch Brothers and fueled by many Fox News programs and hosts like Glenn Beck, Sean Hannity and many others who immediately jumped on that bandwagon. Eleven years later, and we have a pandemic in the United States and a Republican in the Oval Office. Can you guess what is happening?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/fox-news-new-medical-expert-claims