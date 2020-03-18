Rand Paul Goes Full-On Racist, Calling Immigrants 'Non-People'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 23:16 Hits: 9

During the Senate debate over the new stimulus package that will hopefully deal with the drastic effects of COVID-19, Sen. Rand Paul offered up an amendment that he knows has no chance of passing. Apparently, at this grave time in our country he decided he needed to make believe that now he's suddenly a fiscal conservative again. So when he took to the floor, he gave himself a chance to unceremoniously bash, dehumanize, and uncouple undocumented workers from humanity. I'm sure Stephen Miller shed a tear of joy at such a sentiment. Sen. Paul was complaining about fiscal responsibility. "My amendment does just that," he declared. "My amendment says that if you want to apply for money from the government through the child tax credit program, this is money that the government gives to people, that you have to be a legitimate person, you have to have a social security number." "We've been talking about this reform for a decade now and have not passed it. It has nothing to do with not liking immigrants, it has to do with saying taxpayer money shouldn't go to non-people," he said. Sen. Paul continued, "You should have to be a person to get taxpayer money." All the white nationalists in the world stood up and cheered.

