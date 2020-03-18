Disgraced GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter Gets 11 Months In Prison

Articles

California Republican former Congressman Duncan Hunter has fallen from grace with a resounding thud. He faced a 60 count indictment for a variety of crimes, including misuse of campaign finance and conspiracy. He pleaded guilty and then resigned 5 days later. He used the funds to pay for numerous affairs and family vacations. Hunter pleaded guilty in August 2018 to a sole count of felony conspiracy, one of (!!) 60 counts (!!) that he was initially charged with. He also pleaded guilty to misusing $150,000 of campaign funds, although the initial indictment addresses $250,000. Hunter faced up to 5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, although he ended up getting sentenced to significantly less when he was sentenced on Tuesday in San Diego, CA. The sentencing guidelines recommend 8 to 14 months, so this sentence is right in the middle. His wife, who was involved in many of the same crimes, will be sentenced on April 7th. Hunter barely won re-election in 2018, with just 51.7% of the vote. Not shockingly, Hunter's lawyers asked for house arrest (snort). Hunter must report to prison on May 29th. Twitter responded:

