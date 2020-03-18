The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Devin Nunes Now Claims He Never Urged People To Go Out To Restaurants And Bars

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

After Rep. Devin Nunes recommended Americans “just go out … you can get in easily” to a restaurant in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, he ran to Fox’s Hannity show to claim he meant people should get take out, and that it was the dishonest “media freaks” who are “endangering lives.” What Nunes said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, with host Maria Bartiromo’s approval, by the way, was recorded for all to see. The video is below this post. NUNES: I will just say, one of the things you can do -- if you're healthy, you and your family, it's a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant -- BARTIROMO: Yeah. NUNES: Likely you can get in easily. There's -- you know, let's not hurt the working people in this country, that are relying on wages and tips to keep their small business going. […] [J]ust don't run to the grocery store and buy, you know, $4,000 of food. BARTIROMO: Right, they're cleaning off the shelves. NUNES: Go, you know, go to your local pub, yeah.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/devin-nunes-now-claims-he-never-urged

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version