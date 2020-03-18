Devin Nunes Now Claims He Never Urged People To Go Out To Restaurants And Bars

Articles

After Rep. Devin Nunes recommended Americans “just go out … you can get in easily” to a restaurant in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, he ran to Fox’s Hannity show to claim he meant people should get take out, and that it was the dishonest “media freaks” who are “endangering lives.” What Nunes said on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, with host Maria Bartiromo’s approval, by the way, was recorded for all to see. The video is below this post. NUNES: I will just say, one of the things you can do -- if you're healthy, you and your family, it's a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant -- BARTIROMO: Yeah. NUNES: Likely you can get in easily. There's -- you know, let's not hurt the working people in this country, that are relying on wages and tips to keep their small business going. […] [J]ust don't run to the grocery store and buy, you know, $4,000 of food. BARTIROMO: Right, they're cleaning off the shelves. NUNES: Go, you know, go to your local pub, yeah.

