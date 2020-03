Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 09:02 Hits: 2

On this day in 2008, in the heat of the presidential campaign, Barack Obama gave a major speech on race. But it sounds very different now given how cultural attitudes have changed over 12 years.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/18/817606492/how-does-obamas-2008-speech-on-race-hold-up-today?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics