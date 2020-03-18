Trump Reverses Himself Completely On COVID-19 : 'A Lot Of People Are Going To Die'

Articles

Wednesday, 18 March 2020

For over 60 days Trump and his minions called the coronavirus a new hoax against him to take down his presidency. When he finally went on national television to discuss the virus, he claimed he only had 15 cases in of them only one person died because she was old and sickly. He continued on this charade which sent people panicking and the stock markets to crash During his pompous Campaign rallies. And instead of consulting with the medical Tapper experts he called on his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who knows nothing about medicine pandemic's or health to advise him on how to proceed. This move again because the United States much needed time to properly complete testing kits However today he crashed another coronavirus press conference that Mike pence is supposed to lead and now says "a lot of people are going to die." This narcissistic imbecile who just early attacked Pres. Obama's response to the swine flu and in a press conference claimed he was slow and that was the reason why 14,000 Americans died all in an effort to shield himself from criticism. Now he says a lot of people are going to die from this. Kevin Drum believes a new study in London finally woke him up: A New Analysis Predicts 1.1 Million Coronavirus Deaths in a Medium Case Scenario MSNBC's Kristen Welker asked this very question about his change in tone.

