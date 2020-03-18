Limbaugh Fill-in Mark Steyn: San Francisco's Lockdown Because It's 'A Big Gay Town'

Articles

Category: World Politics
Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020

You'd think it'd be a relief to have Rush Limbaugh absent from his radio hate show, but of course, there's always another dangerous Right Wing Nut Job available to fill the void. Enter Mark Steyn, who filled in for Limbaugh, and decided that it wasn't bad enough that Trump was ringing the highest-pitched dog whistles for anti-Asian bigotry to come running and panting, drooling for scapegoats for COVID-19. Listening at first, you might think Steyn was going along with the anti-Asian thing, when he singled out San Francisco for mockery. No, dear readers. He makes a hard turn to go elsewhere with it. https://www.mediamatters.org/rush-limbaugh/limbaugh-guest-host-mark-stey...

