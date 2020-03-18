Fox's Kilmeade Praises Trump's Racist Tweet: 'Nice Shot Right At The Chinese Who've Been Taking Shots At Us'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020

After weeks of lying to their viewers to the point that they've literally put their lives at risk, where only 38 percent of them said they were worried about the coronavirus, in stark contrast to Americans who get their information from credible source of news, Fox is starting to "pivot" now that reality has bitten them squarely in the hind side and they can no longer get away with the Trump line that this is nothing more than a Democratic "hoax" being overblown by the "liberal" media solely to damage Trump's chances for reelection.

