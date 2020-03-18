Where Things Stand: The Daily Briefings Continue

Articles

This is the most action the White House press briefing room has seen in at least a year, if not longer.

President Trump and his coronavirus task force are holding another press briefing this morning; a near-daily event this week that may soon become standard as the U.S. continues to ward off COVID-19 spread.

The task force is expected to speak again this morning at 11:30 a.m. ET and we’ll be covering it live. We’re anticipating the administration will address news that the coronavirus has now hit all 50 states and significantly deflated voter turnout in the primaries last night, especially in Illinois.

What The Breaking News Team Is Watching

2020 candidate Joe Biden continued his victory streak last night, having been projected to win all three states up for grabs in yesterday’s primaries: Arizona, Florida, and Illinois. But despite Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) loss in Illinois, the state did see one significant victory for progressives on Tuesday night: Conservative Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL), who has a record of voting against LGBTQ and abortion rights, was defeated by liberal challenger Marie Newman. We’ll continue following primary results as they come in, thought Sanders’ campaign today is said to be reassessing his bid.

Today’s Rundown

10:00 a.m. ET: Trump had a phone call with airline executives about the COVID response and a roundtable with businesses at 10:45 a.m. ET.

11:30 a.m. ET: White House coronavirus task force press briefing.

1:30 p.m. ET: Trump will have a phone call with physicians, followed by a call with nurses at 3:30 p.m. ET.

