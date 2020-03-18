Look For The Helpers: Stories Of Kindness Amidst The Virus Crisis

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 12:58 Hits: 3

This is an existential crisis, and the fire hose of news is unrelentingly bad. So CNN started the morning's coverage with some welcome good news. Anchor John Berman introduced CNN's Martin Savidge to talk about it. "These may feel like dark days, with headlines of contagion, fear, and hoarding, but human sunshine still exists," he said. "Random acts of corona kindness are everywhere. Like a front porch in Columbus, Ohio, where a young brother and sister put on a concert for a 78-year-old neighborhood woman who had shut herself off from the virus and the world. Dressed in their best, the 6 and 9-year-old delighted their audience of one. "In Italy, where so many have died and so many more are isolated, they sing to each other from balconies. At night, voices echo through the streets with canine accompaniment. In Spain, where they're also suffering, to say thank you to doctors and nurses battling to save lives, people step outside and applaud everywhere. In Houston, at Irma's Southwest Restaurant, now ordered closed, a couple left something behind, a $9,400 tip, "to pay your guys over the next few weeks," the anonymous note said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/look-helpers-stories-kindness-amidst-virus