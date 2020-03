Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 March 2020 20:07 Hits: 1

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday rejected the prospect of the chamber voting remotely in the event of a prolonged recess over the coronavirus. “We’ll not be doing that. There are a number of different ways to avoid...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/488073-mcconnell-rejects-remote-voting