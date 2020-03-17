Sherrod Brown Rains Hellfire On McConnell For Delaying Pandemic Vote

Articles

Tuesday, 17 March 2020

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic and its resulting economic shock, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took a three day recess back to Kentucky and spent time with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh celebrating the confirmation of another unqualified judge. REMINDER: The Senate is not voting on this #COVID19 bill today because, on Thursday afternoon, Mitch McConnell adjourned the Senate until Monday.He & Brett Kavanaugh went to Kentucky for the investiture of a federal judge rated Not Qualified by the ABA.That was his priority. https://t.co/FKMiZ9MZeE — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) March 14, 2020 At the same time he contacted older federal judges and asked them to retire before election day so he can fill their seats with young conservatives. (Mitch can count votes and appears to be betting that Trump won't be president after this year.)

